SLIEMA 1

Cisotti 37

VALLETTA 3

Pena Beltre 21

Piciollo 49

Messias 90

Valletta claimed their first three points of the Premier League campaign as they defeated Sliema Wanderers 3-1

The Citizens showed some improvement over their last outing as they managed to fend off the spirited challenge of the Wanderers to get off the mark in this year’s championship.

Following the defeat to StaLucia, Valletta had three changes as Jean Borg, Nicholas Pulis and Matteo Piciollo were preferred to Joseph Zerafa, Kevin Tulimieri and Kyrian Nwoko.

Coach Darren Abdilla was forced to make two changes during the first half as Douglas Packer and Enmy Pena Beltre abandoned the pitch injured.

On the other hand, Sliema coach Alfonso Greco named Ryan Fenech in the starting line-up after starting the last game on the bench. Fenech was, however, replaced by their latest recruit Seydou Sow early in the second half.

The Wanderers went close after just three minutes when off a cross by Juri Cisotti from the right, Cleo was anticipated by Pena Beltre who cleared the ball into a corner. Five minutes later, Yuri de Jesus Messias concluded a solo effort with a shot from the edge of the area ending just wide.

On 15 minutes, Douglas Packer’s freekick from the right was deflected by Mark Scerri and Jake Galea came to the rescue with a fine save.

Valletta managed to take the lead on 21 minutes when off a cross from the right by Yuri Messias, there was a clearance by Juan Cruz Gill and Enmy Pena Beltre took the rebound beating Galea with a fine rising shot which ended in the top corner.

Sliema replied with a cross from the right from which Jean Paul Farrugia headed just wide.

However the Blues were not to be denied on 37 minutes when Mark Scerri served the unmarked Juri Cisotti on the right and the latter hit past Bonello to level matters.

Four minutes from the end of the first half, substitute Shaun Dimech slotted the ball home off a freekick from the left but the goal was disallowed for an offside signalled by assistant referee Christopher Francalanza although the young Valletta midfielder actually seemed on side.

Valletta, however, regained the lead four minutes in the second half. Matteo Piciollo exchanged the ball with Yuri de Jesus Messias on the right, before slotting the ball past the Sliema custodian from inside the area.

On 63 minutes, the Wanderers went close with a freekick from the right by Cleo, Jean Paul Farrugia headed the ball down and Michele Sansone’s close-range effort was blocked by Bonello.

Substitute Stanimir Miloskovic concluded a good move on the left flank with a diagonal shot which beat Bonello but the goal was disallowed for Jean Paul Farrugia’s offside position on 75 minutes. Four minutes later, Shaun Dimech advanced into the area before serving Mario Fontanella who flicked the ball past Galea but it just missed the target.

Valletta sealed the issue with a third goal two minutes in added time. Mario Fontanella released Kevin Tulimieri on the left and the latter served Yuri de Jesus Messias who controlled the ball before beating Jake Galea with a shot from the edge of the area.

Valletta’s Yuri Messias was voted as the BOV Player of the Match.