Giovanni Tedesco’s hopes of leading Valletta into a full season evaporated in thin air in less than a week after the Italian coach announced that he parted ways with the Citizens after they failed to honour their promise of bringing in his own physical trainer.

Last week, Valletta had announced that they had agreed terms with the former Birkirkara and Ħamrun Spartans coach that would see him put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

However, Tedesco told the Times of Malta that the agreement was subject to the only condition he had made to the former Malta champions, that of appointing his own physical trainer.

“I am really saddened by the situation as I was really looking forward to lead Valletta in a full season,” Tedesco said.

“I only managed to fulfil that dream for 20 days, earlier this year, but Covid-19 interrupted the season and I was hopeful that I would be given the chance to realise my ambition to lead the team for a whole campaign but the club officials informed me that the club had already a physical trainer who still had one year left on his contract and were sticking to him.

“Their last offer was that I should try him out for a month in a bid to try to convince me to keep him for next season but I couldn’t accept their offer as I had made intentions clear with them from the very beginning.”

Tedesco said that as from day one that he was given the job at Valletta last February, he had done everything he could to realise his dream of managing Valletta.

“Nobody can accuse me of lack of effort as from day one I was willing to accept everything I was offered to make sure I got the job,” Tedesco said.

“When I was given the job I informed the club president Victor Sciriha that I was ready to sign a contract till the end of the season without getting one cent.

“Every condition they made to me I accepted. I was happy to work with Gilbert Agius as my assistant again this season and I had no problem in having a technical director, Drasko Braunovic, as I felt that both are great football people so I was happy to have them.

“There was only one condition that I made but for some reason it was not accepted and therefore I couldn’t sign the contract. The club preferred to keep working with a 20-year-old physical trainer than to have me as first team coach, it’s as simple as that.

“It’s tough to accept but it’s time to move on and hopefully I will have a new football experience very soon away from Malta.”

Tedesco concluded the interview by showing words of gratitude to president Victor Sciriha and club Public Relations Officer Matthew Carbonaro.

“I only have words of gratitude for club president Victor Sciriha and Matthew Carbonaro who did everything they could so I could manage Valletta,” Tedesco said.

“Things didn’t work out but I still feel obliged to thank them for their support and I wish the club all the success.”