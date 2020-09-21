Valletta overcame Birkirkara in a six-goal thriller to open their Premier League campaign in style.

It looked as though Birkirkara were set for a headstart when Federico Falcone gave them the lead after seven minutes.

But Valletta hit back strongly and managed to score two-quick fired goals soon after that put them firmly in control. Birkirkara did manage to restore equilibrium after the break but the Citizens always seemed to have something more and went on to secure the points with two late goals.

