VALLETTA 21

CESTUS 5

(5-1, 6-0, 5-1, 5-3)

VALLETTA

J. Tanti, D. Bugeja, A. Galea 1, M. Castillo 1, S. Gialanze 4 , J. Cachia 2, L. Galea 3, J. Bonavia 3, J. Abela 1, N. Zammit 2, A. Fenech 3, N. Bugelli 1, N. Grixti.

CESTUS

N. Koskela, L. Jovanovic 2, O. Oskari 1 , M. Pipatti, S. Barany 1 , T. Silander, A. Hajdu 1, J. Ryhanen, K. Johansson, C. Vang , L. Heinola, P. Aalto , E. Montesastre.

Refs: Peter Radic (Slovakia), Filippou Polydoros (Cyprus).

Valletta were again firing on all cylinders yesterday at the LEN Challenger Cupafter beating Cetus Espoo 21-5 at the National Pool.

This was the second victory in three matches for Milan Cirovic’s team following another comprehensive 21-3 victory over KVT Komodor on Thursday.

The only blemish of the tournament, so far, was 15-11 defeat at the hands of EVK Zaibas which has dented our hopes for qualification.

Yet, the ultimate aim of the tournament is to gauge the team’s potential in preparation for the forthcoming commitments, that is, next year’s European Water Polo Championships.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.