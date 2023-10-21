VALLETTA 21

CESTUS 5

(5-1, 6-0, 5-1, 5-3)

VALLETTA

J. Tanti, D. Bugeja, A. Galea 1, M. Castillo 1, S. Gialanze 4 , J. Cachia 2, L. Galea 3, J. Bonavia 3, J. Abela 1, N. Zammit 2, A. Fenech 3, N. Bugelli 1, N. Grixti.

CESTUS

N. Koskela, L. Jovanovic 2, O. Oskari 1 , M. Pipatti, S. Barany 1 , T. Silander, A. Hajdu 1, J. Ryhanen, K. Johansson, C. Vang , L. Heinola, P. Aalto , E. Montesastre.

Refs: Peter Radic (Slovakia), Filippou Polydoros (Cyprus).

Valletta were again firing on all cylinders yesterday at the LEN Challenger Cupafter beating Cetus Espoo 21-5 at the National Pool.

This was the second victory in three matches for Milan Cirovic’s team following another comprehensive 21-3 victory over KVT Komodor on Thursday.

The only blemish of the tournament, so far, was 15-11 defeat at the hands of EVK Zaibas which has dented our hopes for qualification.

Yet, the ultimate aim of the tournament is to gauge the team’s potential in preparation for the forthcoming commitments, that is, next year’s European Water Polo Championships.

