Valletta have decided not to renew the contract of four of their overseas players for next season.

Argentine midfielder Santiago Malano, Brazilian winger Wellington, Argentine winger Leandro Aguirre and forward Matteo Piciollo will not form part of the Citizens’ first team squad next season after their contracts were not renewed.

Malano and Piciollo have been at Valletta for a few years.

