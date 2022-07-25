A group of Valletta residents will not remain silent over the new extended music hours in the capital, and are in discussion to take legal action against the government.

Last month, following an update to the law, establishments in nine of the most popular streets in the capital were given the green light to play music outdoors until 1 am.

RELATED STORIES 'Valletta is not Paceville' - anger as music is extended through the night

Valletta risks becoming 'nightclub destination' says MHRA amid talks

The controversial law caused an uproar among residents, business owners, hoteliers and even developers, who have expressed fears the law will transform Valletta ‒ a UNESCO World Heritage site ‒ into another Paceville. In fact, the updated law positions the capital alongside the three entertainment hotspots ‒ Paceville, Buġibba and Qawra.

Valletta Residents Revival said it is seeking legal advice on whether to take its case to court or not.

“We offered to sit around a table to reach a compromise but the authorities seem more intent on pleasing a few establishments than striking a true balance,” the group told Times of Malta when contacted.

The same group, representing over 600 residents, last month attended a Valletta council meeting regarding the late-night music rules, yet, the meeting turned into a shouting match.

The group had presented a position paper describing the rules as “obscene” and demanded that the residents be treated as equal stakeholders on matters that impact them.

According to a legal notice that was published, “no music can be heard outdoors after 1 am”, in Merchants, Old Bakery, Old Theatre, Republic, South, St Lucia, St Ursula, Archbishop and Strait streets.

The streets are packed with bars and restaurants and are often bustling on weekends.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo defended the music extension and promised that “he will not tolerate” Valletta becoming another Paceville. He said the music will be kept at a “moderate level”, yet no legal limits on the sound levels are outlined.

Things are getting out of control and selfishness and total disregard of residents are the rule of the day now

Since the legal notice was published, residents are growing increasingly frustrated and angry.

“Establishments are not playing music ‘moderately’ at all. Things are getting out of control and selfishness and total disregard of residents are the rule of the day now,” it said.

“Many residents are sharing videos to prove that many establishments are allowing music levels far from the moderate levels promised by the authorities and no one seems to be in control.”

Before parliament rose for the summer recess, the Nationalist Party presented a motion to repeal the law, yet Labour MPs rejected it. The residents’ group has gained a lot of attraction and has received backing from other stakeholders and bodies, who are offering their support.

“We knew from the outset that this was not going to turn out well. When you give certain people this much, they end up wanting more,” the group said.

“Our society today is ruled by ‘might is right’ and very few people are ready to respect parameters. Unless the authorities recall this legal notice, the only option we see today is taking this matter to court.”