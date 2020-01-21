A group of Valletta residents have raised concerns about the impact of commercial establishments on the livability of the city.

The Valletta Residents Revival Group, which at time of writing counted over 350 members, was set up on Facebook as a hub for residents to highlight issues for discussion and propose solutions.

The group is also used to highlight cultural events and other topics of interest related to the capital.

However, as commercial establishments began to increasingly encroach on public spaces and host noisy patrons, the group increasingly saw its scope expanding into a pressure group. Members started actively boycotting bars and restaurants which persistently continue to bend the rules, such as occupying street space with tents, tables and chairs, playing loud music late into the night and leaving waste and litter bags out on the street.

The Planning Authority recently said it was investigating tents and canopies that had cropped up in Valletta, some of which had previously been the target of enforcement several times.

Similarly, permanently affixed canopies at is-Suq tal-Belt have been slapped with an enforcement notice (currently being appealed).

A decision on is-Suq tal-Belt’s canopies was meant to have been taken last November. However, that sitting was cancelled, and three months later a replacement sitting is yet to be announced.

Despite not being the initial intention of the group, several Valletta residents who spoke to Times of Malta felt that boycotting was increasingly becoming the best way to get establishments to listen to them.

“There is a lot of frustration and sadness when it comes to Valletta and how big business seems to be taking over,” said Rebecca, 36.

Raisa, who has lived in Valletta since 2011, said there is a lot of disappointment among residents.

The tents cheapen the city

“There is a concern about the lack of public space for all to enjoy. Pavements and streets have turned into open air restaurants, leaving us all little space to socialise and simply walk around,” she said.

Michael resides in St Ursula Street. He said while the area’s residential character hadn’t been too disturbed by a crop of new boutique hotels, he was wary of the increase in reserved spots and unloading bays in the locality.

James, 44, said residents were exasperated by issues like erratic waste collection times and long hours of loud music, particularly on Republic Street and Strait Street.

“We feel that Valletta, as capital city, deserves better. Residents are not considered as part of the city’s fabric but rather, as a nuisance,” he said.

The group has become effective in identifying repeat offenders, with pictures quickly going up, naming and shaming the establishments in questions and many members urging them to reconsider their actions.

“I agree with well thought out, curated tables and chairs and even umbrellas, as long as they are in line with the standards expected of a Unesco World Heritage site. The tents cheapen the city and should be removed,” Michael said.

“Business owners have many interests in common with residents. All we need is decision makers who communicate with all parties, seek common ground and drive forward decisions that are in the best interest of the city, and not of the individuals.”

“This is not about residents against owners, but common good versus profit,” Raisa noted.

“Owners should be restricted to using a few designated areas and not allowed to extend their outlets onto pavements and roads.”

“Many of the tents and structures erected have been slapped with enforcement orders and yet they seem to have got away with murder. It is this sense of entitlement and greed that we want addressed,” James added.

“The public and all those who visit Valletta, acknowledge the city’s beauty and variety of entertainment venues – but these come at a price, which many times is a burden on residents.

“Abusive establishments should be kept in check not only by us but by all those who really love the city. We appreciate that Valletta comes with bigger challenges to manage. We just want to be able to have a proper say.

“A city is truly alive when its residents are allowed to play an active part in it.”