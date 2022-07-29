The €2.3 million restoration of Saint Augustine convent in Valletta is nearing completion, with the 16th-century convent set to open by the beginning of 2023.

Works, which are in the third and last phase, include the restoration of the convent’s façade which was damaged during World War Two, archaeological excavations and the installation of lifts to make the historic building accessible to all.

The restoration project carries a price tag of €2.3 million - €1.5million of which are European funds.

Once the work is completed, the convent is set to open for the public, Augustinian Prior-provincial Fr Leslie Gatt told Times of Malta. Archaeological remains, a war shelter, musical archives, and works of art are all set to be on display for the public by the beginning of next year.

Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Chris Bonett, who visited the works on Friday with parish priest Fr Alexander Cauchi, encouraged other organisations to tap into European funds to “enrich Malta’s culture and historical heritage.”