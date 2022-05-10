Valletta and Sta Lucia have a huge opportunity to book a place into arguably one of the biggest matches in Maltese football when they face each other in the opening semi-final of the Izibet FA Trophy this evening (kick-off: 19.30).

For both Valletta and Sta Lucia, this match holds a lot of significance, particularly after a low-key showing in the BOV Premier League which saw the Citizens miss out on a place in the top six while the Saints suffered a heart-breaking relegation on the final day of the season.

Thus one expects both teams to give everything they have to ensure they set up a final showdown with either champions Hibernians or Floriana on Sunday.

