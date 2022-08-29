Valletta FC are set to complete the double signing of midfielder Llywelyn Cremona and Brazilian forward Flavio Cheveresan.

The Citizens have so far enjoyed a very positive start to the season as after they held champions Hibernians to a 1-1 draw they crushed Pieta Hotspurs 6-0 last Friday.

Still, coach Thane Micallef was keen to add more reinforcements to his squad and the Citizens have managed to bring in midfielder Cremona and striker Cheveresan.

Micallef has great knowledge of Cremona’s qualities as he worked with the midfielder last season when he was at the helm of Gudja United.

Cremona’s contract with Gudja United expired at the end of the season and the 27-year-old is keen to return to his hometown club.

