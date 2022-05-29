Valletta FC are set to appoint Thane Micallef as their new first team coach, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Micallef is coming from an impressive season in the Premier League when he led Gudja United to an historic place in the Championship Pool where they managed to beat the challenge of the same Valletta and Mosta for a top six berth.

His performances inevitably impressed Valletta’s top hierarchy who approached Micallef and a verbal agreement between the two parties has now been agreed.

The Citizens have been on the look out for a new coach since the end of the 2021-22 campaign when they decided not to renew the contract of Serbian Danilo Doncic.

Doncic had taken over the reins of the team in February following the sacking of Toze Mendes in February.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta