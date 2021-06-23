Valletta are set to sign a second player who was on the books of Birkirkara FC last season when they reached an agreement with Brazilian winger Caio Prado.

The Brazilian winger has been an impressive performer for Birkirkara for the last two seasons and had attracted the interest of a number of top clubs in Malta. But it was Valletta who won the race to sign the speedy winger.

Caio Prado becomes the second former Birkirkara FC player to have joined Valletta this summer after earlier this week the Times of Malta had revealed that the Citizens had agreed terms to sign Italian goalkeeper Alessandro Guarnone.

