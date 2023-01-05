Valletta FC have announced the signing of Brazilian forward Nilton Soares Rodrigues.

The 29-year-old striker has agreed personal terms with the Citizens and put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

The Citizens have been looking to add more firepower to their forward line as they have struggled for goals this season.

The club have made it their priority to sign a new forward this month, particularly after they decided to part ways with Flavio Cheveresan and Oke Akpoveta who ended their contracts with the capital cub.

