Champions Valletta have agreed the signing of Brazilian forward Yuri Messias.

The Brazilian has agreed personal terms with capital club and put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

For the Citizens, Messias is a familiar name as two seasons ago they had reached an agreement for the 27-year-old to move to the capital club only to have a change of heart and opted to move to the Far East.

In fact, last season Messias was on the books of Saudi Arabian club Al-Jabalain.

However, his stint in the Saudi looks over as the former Naxxar Lions striker has now agreed terms with the Malta champions and is expected to finalise his registration next week when Valletta return from their Champions League first qualifying round first leg against F91 Dudelange.

If registrations papers are filed in time with UEFA, Messias could be eligible to play in the second leg clash in Malta on July 16.

Messias' capture came just a day after Valletta had decided to not to retain Brazilian winger Thales who under went a short trial at the club.

So far, Valletta have signed Italian midfielder Kevin Tulimieri and Brazilian schemer Douglas Packer.