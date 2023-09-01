Valletta FC have completed the signing of Venezuelan midfielder Donys Quintero, the Premier League club announced.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been plying his trade in Maltese football for the past three seasons.

In fact, the central midfielder has been on the books of Challenge League side Fgura United for the past three seasons.

Since his arrival in Maltese football, Quintero has made 41 appearances and scored nine goals.

Quintero is the third signing completed by Valletta on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.