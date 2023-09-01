Valletta FC have completed the signing of Venezuelan midfielder Donys Quintero, the Premier League club announced.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been plying his trade in Maltese football for the past three seasons.

In fact, the central midfielder has been on the books of Challenge League side Fgura United for the past three seasons.

Since his arrival in Maltese football, Quintero has made 41 appearances and scored nine goals.

Quintero is the third signing completed by Valletta on the final day of the summer transfer window.

