Valletta have announced the signing of young defender Christian Gauci.

The 19-year-old is a highly-rated defender who last season shone with San Ġwann in the Challenge League and helped them place third in the championship.

Gauci is seen as one of the brightest prospects in Maltese football and is set to be part of the Malta U-21 side who is currently led by another former Valletta FC, Gilbert Agius.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta