The Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal has designed a new artwork to show Malta’s capital city with a Beating Heart skyline. This new artwork is featuring in a range of Christmas-ready products in collaboration with Mediterranean Ceramics.

Valletta is joining a group of major cities across the globe, each with its own iconic skyline outlined as a heartbeat.

The design and artwork for Valletta has been gifted to the appeal by renowned Irish designer and artist Kim Whyte (www.figgydoo.com).

“The beautiful spire of St Paul’s Cathedral gives the Valletta skyline its distinctive heartbeat aesthetic,” Whyte says. “The addition of the open heart represents the ‘M’ for Malta, as well as the love its people have for their capital city.”

The fundraising initiative is the latest to support the Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal, which aims to raise the funds needed for vital restoration work to the tower, spire and structure of St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral in Valletta and thus preserve the city’s iconic skyline for generations to come. One of Malta’s voluntary organisations, St John Malta, will also be a beneficiary.

Some of the Mediterranean Ceramics products featuring the new Valletta skyline artwork.

As well as a range of T-shirts and polo shirts, Mediterranean Ceramics has created other items featuring the artwork, with all profits from sales donated to the two charities. Besides, with the cost of the T-shirt manufacture also covered by an anonymous donor, the charities are set to benefit further with 100 per cent of all proceeds split between them.

“I am so grateful to be involved in a project where all the elements come together so wonderfully,” Kirsten Grenside, a member of the Malta Events (EAT) Committee of the Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal, says.

“The art and design truly stand out and all the ceramics and clothing are of the highest quality. We are so happy to have a prestigious Maltese company with a long history like Mediterranean Ceramics involved in this initiative to support the Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal and St John Malta – two causes that are so important to our beautiful island.”

Established in 2008 by two brothers, David and Brian Grima, Mediterranean Ceramics specialises in handmade customised ceramics, volcanic stone and lava stone products, as well as homeware in collaboration with interior and graphic designers.

“Mediterranean Ceramics’ vision has always been focused on reviving the craft of ceramic-making in Malta and promoting it as part of the Mediterranean cultural identity both locally and overseas,” Grima explains.

“It was a pleasure to work alongside Kirsten and her team to develop a bespoke range of premium ceramic homeware in aid of the Save The Valletta Skyline Appeal. We look forward to further developing this custom collection and reviving the craft of ceramic-making in Malta while promoting it worldwide.”

Valletta’s Beating Heart skyline products are available at Mediterranean Ceramics outlets and online at WeAreNotAShop.com.