VALLETTA 0

SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

VALLETTA

H. Bonello-7; J. Caruana (16 S. Malano-6.5); R. Camilleri-6.5; T. Caruana-6.5; J. Zerafa-6.5; Wellington-6 (74 S. Dimech); R. Muscat-6; L. Aguirre-6; M. Alba (32 M. Piciollo-6.5); M. Fontanella-6.5; L. Campos-6 (74 K. Nwoko).

SLIEMA WANDERERS

J. Galea-6.5; M. Sansone-6 (75 R. Kakinuma); A. Satariano-6; K. Shaw-7; A. Milesi-7; J. Cisotti-6.5; E. Agius-6.5; D. Holla-6 (65 G. Aquilina); R. Kisil-6.5; M. Beerman-6.5; D. Vukovic-6.

Referee Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards Holla, Milesi, Sansone, Fontanella.

BOV Player of the Match Joseph Zerafa (Valletta).

Valletta and Sliema gave life to a thrilling encounter but despite the numerous chances that the teams created, they had to settle with a point in each following a goalless draw.

For Sliema, this may look like a missed opportunity to cut the deficit with the top three after third-placed side Gżira United dropped two points against Gudja United earlier.

In fact, the Blues remain fourth on 32 points, three behind their neighbours.

On the other hand, this was a much-needed point for Valletta after their two straight defeats to Ħamrun Spartans and Gżira United which saw them drop into 10th.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta