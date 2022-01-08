A soup kitchen in Valletta served more than 30,000 meals to 8,600 guests in its first four months of operation, data released on Saturday indicated.

Two out of every three guests at the Soup Kitchen OFM are male, the figures show, with the vast majority adults (99.9%) and Maltese (91%).

Eleven of the 8,600 people who sought help from the kitchen have since found a job thanks to the help of kitchen members.

The kitchen, which is run by Franciscan Friars, started serving guests in late August. It offers lunches, packed meals for supper, showers and laundry facilities, as well as legal support, a barber and a psychiatrist’s help.

Guests travelled to the soup kitchen from as far as Kirkop, with others from Floriana, Marsa, Qormi, Żebbuġ, St Paul’s Bay, Pietà, Msida, Gżira, Ħamrun, Luqa, Cospicua, Birkirkara and Paola.

RELATED STORIES The man who walks two hours for food and other tales from a soup kitchen

There, they found lunches or suppers prepared by the kitchen’s three employees or 75 helpers, who work as volunteers.

The kitchen cooked up 25,800 lunches and 5,700 dinners in the four-month period under review, spending a total of €172,000 on food.

The Soup Kitchen OFM first began operating on August 25, 2021 and relies on donations and volunteers to operate.

Donations have come from companies (26), schools (10) and individuals (510), while 81 volunteers from all walks of life – from lawyers to doctors, psychiatrists, barbers and general helpers – have all lent a hand.

RELATED STORIES Church with no candlesticks… but many bearing crosses - Alexiei Dingli

“Without the army of volunteers and the support of the donors, all this would not have been possible. Because of this we would like to thank them and urge them to keep on supporting us in our work so that we can provide our guests a life with dignity,” the kitchen said in its statement.

To volunteer at the kitchen, call 79227570.

To donate:

APS:A/C 41286610023 MT56APSB77013000000041286610023

BOV:A/C 40024827012 MT46VALL22013000000040024827012

PAYPAL:http://www.soupkitchenofmvalletta.com/

CHEQUES:Addressed to the Soup Kitchen OFM – Valletta, 40, St Ursula Street Valletta