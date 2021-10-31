The Malta Amateur Football Association (MAFA) condemned the incidents that happened during the First Division match between Valletta Stars and Marsa St Michael, which saw referee C.J. Saliba attacked by a Valletta Stars player.

The incident happened after 55 minutes of play when referee Saliba was assaulted by a Valletta Stars player forcing the official to suspend the match.

“The Malta Amateur Football Association (MAFA) condemns the incidents and violent acts which occurred during the First Division match between Valletta Stars and Marsa St Michael,” the governing body said in a statement.

“The association condemns the violent act in which referee CJ Saliba was attacked violently on 55 minutes of the match by a Valletta Stars player.

