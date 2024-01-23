Valletta coach Enzo Potenza was delighted with his team’s positive approach as the Citizens secured their first win after several weeks after brushing aside Gudja United 3-0 on Saturday.

The win lifted Valletta to the 14-point mark, two clear of the relegation zone. However, the Italian coach said that it would be foolish to think that anything had been attained last weekend.

“It was great to finally get the three points,” Potenza told the Times of Malta.

“It’s a win that injects a lot of confidence in our team, but we have to be honest with ourselves and admit that nothing has changed in terms of objectives – we are still fighting for survival – and that has to be our main goal.

