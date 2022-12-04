An early goal by Andre Prates enabled Gudja United to bring their winless streak to an end as they registered a narrow win over Valletta on Sunday at the Ta’ Qali National Stadium.

Gudja, therefore, move fifth, joining Mosta on the 20-point mark, two-behind third-placed Birkirkara and Gżira United. Valletta, on the other hand, remain ninth on fifteen.

More was expected from the Citizens as they reacted poorly after conceding after just five minutes and it was only towards the end of the first half that they created some serious goal-scoring opportunities. However, Gudja controlled their opponents well to keep them at bay.

Gudja coach Andrea Agostinelli welcomed back central defenders Juan Bolanos and Andre Prates and made two further changes to the line-up including Ayrton Azzopardi and Hubert Vella. Neil Anthony Micallef was ruled out through suspension, Nicolas Navarrete was included as a substitute at the beginning of the second half while Johann Bezzina and Neil Tabone were missing.

On the other hand, Valletta coach Thane Micallef, who was making his first appearance against his former side, made two changes as Enzo Ruiz and Jean Borg replaced Triston Caruana and Kilian Bevis.

More details here...