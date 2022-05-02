The FISTF Grand Prix of Bormla 2022 was held on Saturday at AUM University in Cospicua.

The Women’s Under-16 and Under 20 categories kicked off the event before the team category. French player Stephanie Garnier of Tiburones won the Ladies event while second place went to Melanie Magro of Bormla SC.

In the Under-16 category, Jerome Cyganek of Hennuyer won the event in a thrilling final 2-1 against Maltese promising player Jayden Bonnici of Valletta Lions TFC.

