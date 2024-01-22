Last weekend the Malta Table Football Sports Association (MTFSA) organised the National League for the clubs and the knock-out tournament.

Four clubs participated in these events, Valletta Subbuteo Club, Valletta Lions TFC, Bormla Subbuteo Club and H’Attard Subbuteo Club.

Valletta Subbuteo Club were crowned champions for the 19th time in their history.

Valletta SC was composed of captain Samuel Bartolo, Derek Conti, Joseph Borg Bonaci, Jurgen Balzan, Mark Gauci, Massimiliano Nastasi and Joseph Mifsud.

Valletta SC produced a very strong display during the tournament as they managed to remain unbeaten throughout to finish at the top of the standings.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com