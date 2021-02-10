VALLETTA 2

Malano 63 Dimech 78

GUDJA UNITED 1

Gusman 31

VALLETTA

H. Bonello, T. Caruana, S. Malano, S. Dimech, K. Nwoko (75 L. Sami), E. Sala (59 M. Fontanella), R. Muscat, L. Aguirre, R. Fenech, I. Maric, L. Campos.

GUDJA

J. Azzopardi, A. Friggieri (82 J. Brincat), T. Gusman (54 E. da Silva), L. Cremona (86 T. Vella), G. Mensah, F. Pankarican, I. Gonzalez, T. Veronese, V. Conceicao (46 N. Micallef), J. Bolanos, J. Grioli.

Referee: Ishmael Barbara.

Red card: Bolanos (G) 21.

Valletta came from behind to beat ten-man Gudja United 2-1 and secure a place in the Last 16 of the FA Trophy.

Despite finding themselves with ten men after just 21 minutes, Gudja managed to take the lead and showed better ideas especially during the first half but after the break, the Citizens scored twice to secure qualification.

After a quiet start for the two teams, Gudja were reduced when Juan Andres Bolanos sarcastically applauded the referee’s decision to book him, leaving referee Ishmael Barbara no option other than to send him off.

