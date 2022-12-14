As the first round of the BOV Premier League comes to a close with the end of the calendar year, top-flight clubs will be evaluating their squads as well as their direction ahead of the second half of the 2022-23 season.

Twenty-five-times Malta champions Valletta have ended their first-round matches with a 2-1 victory over Marsaxlokk, a comeback which showed resilience when considering that the Citizens achieved this result with ten players on the pitch. However, the side coached by Thane Micallef will be aiming for a more consistent run in the second round.

“The match against Marsa-xlokk was difficult, they are a team that does not allow you to impose your game very easily,” Micallef told the Times of Malta.

“In the first half, we didn’t manage to interpret the game in the best way, and in fact, we conceded and failed to create many goalscoring opportunities.”

