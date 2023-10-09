Valletta FC have terminated the contract of goalkeeper Cain Formosa, the Premier League club said in a statement.

“Valletta Football Club announces that the club has reached an agreement with Cain Formosa to terminate his contract with immediate effect due to disciplinary reasons,” the club said in a statement.

The Citizens have refused to give any details on the case in the statement.

Formosa has been with the Citizens since the start of last season after moving to the Capital Club from Challenge League side San Ġwann.

During his time at Valletta FC, Formosa battled for the no.1 jersey with Italian Alessandro Guarnone but only managed to make 14 appearances with the club.

