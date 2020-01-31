Valletta are set to sign French striker David Faupala, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The Citizens have been working relentlessly in the last few weeks to try and bolster their squad and coach Darren Abdilla was determined to add more firepower to his squad.

This month he has already brought in Colombian striker Jhony Cano, who made his debut in Sunday’s 4-1 win over Sirens and also managed to put his name on the scoresheet.

But still, Valletta were keen to add more options and have now reached an agreement to sign Faupala.

The 22-year-old started his career in France with Lens and had spells with English Premier League giants Manchester City, NAC Breda, of the Netherlands as well as with Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.

This season, Faupala was on the books of Norwegian side Jerv.

Faupala is yet to arrive in Malta and it remains to be seen whether he will be available for Sunday’s derby against Floriana.