Objections are growing louder against plans to extend the topmost level of a projected six-storey office block that incorporates an 18th century house in Valletta.

Environmental NGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar has joined Din l-Art Ħelwa in objecting to the whole project, dubbed the ‘Valletta towers’.

The applicant of PA 04958/19 is Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s lawyer, Pawlu Lia. The site in question is at 162/163 Old Bakery Street, at the corner with Old Theatre Street.

The site already has a permit for two additional floors plus an overlying set-back floor. The application had originally been turned down but last December Dr Lia managed to get the decision overturned.

Valletta and its skyline should be afforded the highest protection if it is not to lose its Unesco World Heritage status

The fresh application is seeking to enlarge the set-back floor at the sixth level.

When contacted, FAA coordinator Astrid Vella said the project was going to ruin the protected Valletta skyline as well as the city’s historic character.

“Valletta and its skyline should be afforded the highest protection if it is not to lose its Unesco World Heritage status. Valletta is a defining part of our architectural heritage and cultural landscape, precious to all Maltese,” she said.

She said Valletta’s unique historic character is being ruined by over-commercialisation which could be handled in a much more sensitive manner if the Planning Authority were doing its job properly.

“In 2006, Valletta and Mdina were the only towns to be left without height limitation maps in the local plans, ostensibly because they were protected. But in reality, this is giving rise to abuse as boutique hotels have taken over Valletta. There have been 27 applications in the last count,” she said.

Since the building was on a street corner, its impact would be even greater, she added. The developer had not submitted a streetscape view, a Planning Authority obligation to show the impact on the street.

Din l-Art Ħelwa’s president Alex Torpiano told Lovin Malta on Friday that Valletta’s skyline must be preserved: “We’ll be creating a dangerous precedent if we suddenly decided that Valletta’s skyline is not important and start adding floors to buildings.”