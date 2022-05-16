Valletta, University of Malta and Siġġiewi booked their place in the quarter-finals of the E&L Futsal Trophy after winning their respective encounters.

Valletta obtained a handsome 8-2 win over Ta’ Xbiex to seal their place in the last eight with style.

Luke Gatt notched a hat-trick while Robert Stoyanov hit the target twice. Jhonn Anderson, Andre Ciancio, and Michael Borg also put their names on the score sheet.

Kurt Bartolo and Redeemer Borg scored Ta’ Xbiex’s goals.

University of Malta saw off Naxxar Lions 6-2 in a match which they dominated for long stretches.

Steven Azzopardi and Guillherme Fonseca had a brace each while Jean Noel Azzopardi and Dean Farrugia added another goal for their team.

