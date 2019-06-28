A vandal who scrawled graffiti onto several buildings in Valletta will have to serve 450 hours of community service in the capital city and pay almost €10,000 to make up for it.

Cesare Citriniti, a 37-year-old Italian from Swieqi, wrote the word ‘Kotone’ on several prominent sites within the capital city.

He was caught several days later, after the Valletta local council shared an image of him caught in the act and appealed for the public’s help to track down the culprit.

Sentencing Mr Citriniti this morning, Magistrate Nadine Lia noted that Valletta is a UNESCO world heritage site and “one of the most concentrated historical areas in the world.” Thousands of people pass through the city daily, she said.



She said that it would be better to impose a community service order rather than sentence the man to spend time in prison.



Mr Citriniti, who had pleaded guilty to the crime earlier this month, was condemned to 450 hours of community service to be carried out in Valletta within two years. The court also imposed a €7,500 fine and ordered he pay €2,000 in compensation to the Valletta local council.



Lawyer Victor Bugeja assisted the accused.