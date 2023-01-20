The Malta Football Association has decided to make a number of changes to Sunday’s programme of matches from the BOV Premier League due to the inclement weather that is set to hit the islands on Sunday.

Weather forecasts are predicting stormy weather this weekend, with windy and isolated showers predicted for Friday and Saturday with thundery showers forecast on Sunday.

In view of this forecast, the Malta FA decided to move the venue of two of the three Premier League matches scheduled for Sunday while postponing the other one.

In fact, the Premier League match between Valletta and Sirens, scheduled for Sunday at the Tony Bezzina Stadium, which was due to kick off at 11.30am, has now been postponed to Wednesday, February 1, at the same venue, starting at 7pm.

