Joseph Zerafa met with Valletta president Alexander Fenech on Saturday to discuss Hibernians' approach for the veteran lateral defender.

The Paolites are keen to bring in the experienced defender to their squad during the January transfer window as they look to further strengthen their challenge for the league title this season.

It is understood that during the meeting Fenech made it clear that he had never any plans to part ways with the 33-year-old defender but he would not step in the way if the player felt that he had a better offer from another club.

