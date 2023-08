Valletta women’s team have signed Brazilian forward Marcelle De Oliveira to complete their attacking department.

Denis Guerra’s side were looking to fill in the void left by Leah Ayres who joined Hibernians during the summer transfer window.

Oliveira, born in 2000, was most recently at Ria Das Ostras in her native Brazil and should be available for selection for this weekend's game against Mtarfa.

