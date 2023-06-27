The Valletta women’s team have started to assemble their squad ahead of their debut season after announcing the signature of seven players.

Six of the seven players were on the books of Raiders Lija and have now decided to join the new Valletta project, with Julia Buhagiar being the club’s new face after joining from Birkirkara.

Former Raiders Lija captain Monique Sultana is one of the players that has put pen to paper on a contract with the Citizens.

Highly-rated youngsters Sarah Vella Barbieri, former Żebbuġ Rangers player Francesca Bartolo and Ylenia Grech, who joined last year from Swieqi United, have also signed for Valletta.

