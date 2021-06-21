The solemnity of the Birth of St John the Baptist will be celebrated at St John’s Co-Cathedral, in Valletta, this week.

On Wednesday, vigil of the Solemnity, the solemn translation of the holy relic of St John the Baptist will start at 6pm followed by First Vespers (evening prayers) and Solemn High Mass presided by Archbishop Charles Scicluna together with the Metropolitan Chapter.

On Thursday, day of the solemnity, lauds (morning prayers) followed by Holy Mass will start at 8.15am, presided by the Pro-Rector Mgr Victor Zammit McKeon.

At 6pm, High Mass will be celebrated by Mgr Emanuel Agius, coadjutor to Mgr Vincent Borg, precentor of the Metropolitan Chapter and president of the St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation.