A beauty bar in Valletta has been ordered to refund a customer €500 after the man was charged for products he thought he was getting for free.

Beauty Bar Venofye, whose sales representatives are commonly seen on the street inviting customers in to their Valletta store, has so far ignored the order by the Customer Claims Tribunal.

The shop salesman had approached the customer in Republic Street and convinced him to buy an anti-acne product for €250, the tribunal said in a statement.

During the purchase, the salesman added other products which the customer thought he was being given for free.

When the latter realised he was charged an additional €500 for the extra products, he felt he had been deceived and asked for his money back.

"Initially, the shop accepted the consumer’s request to return the products and to refund the extra money paid but this solution never materialised," the tribunal said.

The tribunal remarked there was an element of confusion concerning the actual conditions of the transaction.

"The one certain thing was that the consumer was willing to buy a product costing €250," it said.

"As the consumer was about to pay, at the very last moment, the salesman began mentioning other products which he included in the sales transaction. The consumer only realised afterwards that he had been misled."

The tribunal stated that, in such transactions, everything had to be made clear from the beginning and the buyer had to know exactly what he was buying and how much he was paying.

It ruled that the second part of the transaction should be cancelled and ordered Beauty Bar Venofye and its owner to return €500 to the consumer.