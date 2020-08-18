The rehabilitated Domus Zamitello Hotel in Valletta has been chosen as a finalist for the renovation category of an Italian architecture award.

The building was originally a palatial townhouse which dates back to the 18th century. It was turned into a boutique hotel with 21 guest rooms, including six suites, by Edwin Mintoff Architects.

Its nomination to the final of the renovation category in The Plan architecture awards adds to the building's already considerable recognition within the sector.

The project was awarded the Planning Authority award for Conservation Architecture 2018 and the Din L-Art Ħelwa Award for the Rehabilitation and Re-Use of Buildings in 2020. It was also shortlisted for the Premju Galizia 2018 Awards.

Work on the design process began more than 17 years ago and concentrated on respecting the integral historic fabric of the building while improving the façade and interior spaces.

Extensive restoration was carried out ensuring that modern interventions were distinctly visible when compared to the original structure.

The entire structure from first floor upwards had been vacant for a considerable number of years and was in a severely dilapidated state. On ground floor level, some of the existing palazzo building had been rented or sold to commercial entities and these were purchased back by the proprietor. These also had to be completely cleared out and restored.

Once construction works began, two basement levels were found. One was still infilled with material from the Second World War and the other, although in a state of considerable disrepair, was still being used as a store. The restoration works took years to complete and foreign specialists were brought in to carry out the precise and skilled tasks.

The Plan is an Italy-based bimonthly architecture publication. Prize winners will be decided by a 10-person jury.