SIRENS 0

VALLETTA 3

Prado 51, Fontanella 59, Caruana 90

Sirens

J. Debono-6, H. Marcelino-5, C. Borg-5 (68 A. Effiong), B. Gavrila-5 (79 M. Lomis), D. Albanese-5 (54 J. Walker), C. Zammit Lonardelli-5, A. Cini-5, C. Riascos-6, D. Jackson-5, V. Vieira-6, R. Cardoso-5.

Valletta

A. Guarnone-6, T. Caruana-6.5, M. Sansone-5.5, C. Gauci-5, E. Pena Beltre-5, E. Promise-6.5 (90 A. Zammit), I. Curjuric-7 (85 S. Dimech), R. Muscat-6, E. Sala-5.5, C. Prado-6.5 (75 K. Tulimieri), M. Fontanella-6.5 (90 H. Dilaver).

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

BOV player of the match: Caio Prado (Valletta).

Valletta’s failure to land a top-six finish this season had inevitably generated a wave of criticism about the merits of their overall performance, especially after all the hype created at the beginning of the new era under the helm of new president Alexander Fenech.

They have not been the darlings of the gods this season. Their shortcomings did not help their cause, either. Yesterday, in the first half, there were signs of those factors that contributed to their downgrading to the relegation pool.

