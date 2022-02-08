The statue of St Paul will be taken out of the church in St Paul Street, Valletta on Thursday evening in what the parish has described as a seated event.

Thursday is the feast of St Paul's Shipwreck, a public holiday.

The feast organisers complained earlier this month that they had not been granted the go-ahead by the health authorities to hold the procession, since that qualified as a stand-up event, not allowed by COVID-19 protocols.

Instead, the statue will now be simply taken out of the Church at 6.30pm, accompanied by the La Valette band. The parish and the Għaqda tal-Pawlini said this will be a seated event in line with health protocols. No further details were announced.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech welcomed the decision, saying in a Facebook post that common sense had prevailed. This, he said, was a moment of satisfaction for the organisers.