Dripping ceilings and damp walls at the Friary of St Mary of Jesus (Ta’ Ġieżu) in Valletta have spurred its newly appointed guardian, Fr Ramon Farrugia, to seek help from the community to raise much-needed funds to fix the damage.

Farrugia is worried about the safety of the ceilings after an architect warned of damage and potential danger. Parts of the ceiling and walls are cracked allowing water to seep in.

“The thought that such damage can slowly lead to a collapse terrifies me. I was at Ta’ Ġieżu in Rabat when the ceiling caved in. I don’t want to see the same thing happening here at the Valletta friary where there are five friars living. I don’t want anyone to experience what we went through there,” he says.

In August 2017, part of the ceiling over the main altar of the historic Rabat Ta’ Ġieżu church had collapsed during the night, leaving a hole several metres wide that has since been repaired.

Farrugia was appointed guardian of the Valletta friary only a month ago. On arrival, he immediately noticed that some areas of the walls and ceilings needed attention so he brought in an architect.

He soon learnt that the situation was worse than he thought. Apart from various cracks in the ceiling and walls, a part of the ceiling needed to be completely replaced.

The past week’s downpour highlighted the urgency. Water started seeping into the building flooding one of the rooms that is used to host guests.

Fr Ramon Farrugia says the repairs to the Valletta friary would cost about €70,000.

A rough estimate showed that works would cost about €70,000. But he did not have that kind of money. Farrugia posted footage of the cracked walls and leaking ceilings on the Valletta church’s Facebook page together with a call for help.

Farrugia explained that the friary fell under the responsibility of the Franciscan Province that is autonomous from the Curia.

He explained that the province – the Malta branch – has supported the Valletta friary with various maintenance and restoration works during the past six years but did not have funds to continue supporting costs of repairs.

Franciscans are known for their humble way of life. They have just enough money to make ends meet as the province has no steady income.

“We are calling on the community to help us. We need help to be able to start the works and get on our feet until we can try and become self-sufficient. I do understand however that we cannot just rely on the local community especially during these difficult times,” he says.

Anyone you wants to help can make a donation to BOV account 40020877477 - IBAN MT56VALL22 013000000040020877477 or make a transfer via BOV mobile or Revolut to 9924 6768 or send a cheque addressed to Ramon Farrugia, 291, Triq San Pawl, Valletta.