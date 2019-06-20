A decision to allow a dilapidated building to be turned into a farmhouse and pool in one of Malta's 'green lungs', is to be appealed by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).

It is requesting that the Planning Authority's approval of the Wied Għomor project is revoked and cancelled entirely.

If the approval goes ahead, it would lead to the development of a dilapidated building situated in an ecologically sensitive valley and set a precedent for other development, the regulator said.

The proposal includes a farmhouse, complete with a pool, in an outside development zone which is also scheduled as a zone of ecological importance and a site of scientific importance.

“When the approved development is compared with what is presently located at the site, it is very clear that the volume of the building in the area will be substantially intensified and this does not respect the context of the valley in which it is located, which serves as a buffer zone in a densely populated area and serves as a green lung,” the ERA said in a statement.

It argued that the approved permit does not conform to three key strategy plans designed to protect the environment and the immediate area.

The development would create a precedent within a zone that serves as a buffer between two urban areas, it said. It would introduce the area to urban development, within land that was presently in pristine condition, it argued.

Planning Commission criticised

In its appeal, the ERA also criticised the Planning Commission for giving the go-ahead without appropriately considering plans, policies, representations and recommendations put forward by the ERA, external consultants and NGOs.

It said the way the Commission exercised its discretion was "worrying", when decisions were not motivated and "contradict the case officer’s recommendations, who would have studied the application holistically".