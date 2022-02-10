SANTA LUCIA 4

Valpoort 3, 20

Plut 40; Xuereb 64

SIRENS 1

Lomis 68

SANTA LUCIA

J. Haber, A. Prates, J. Pisani, N. Pulis, P. Silva Mota (90 E. Camilleri), V. Plut (73 J. Tanti) M. Valpoort (80 A. Da Silva), V. Prestes Filho (90 B. Agius), J. Zerafa (80 K. Xuereb), D. Xuereb, L. Soares Fonseca.

SIRENS

S. Mintoff, H. Motta, A. Effiong (71 F. Avoce), A. Borg, T. Tabone Desira (46 C. Zammit Lonardelli), J Walker, C. Riascos, D. Jackson, V. Vieira (90 A. Cini), C. Flores (46 D. Albanese), R. Neto (46 M. Lomis).

Referee: Emanuel Grech.

Red card: Motta (S) 81.

Santa Lucia made up for recent disappointment in their Premier League campaign as they registered a most comfortable 4-1 win over Sirens to book a place in the Round of 16 of the Izibet FA Trophy. The Saints will now be facing the winner of the clash between Żebbuġ Rangers and St Andrews.

The team led by Giovanni Tedesco were clearly the better side, making the most of the chances they created to take a three-goal lead by the end of the first half, controlling their opponents during the second half.

Santa Lucia had a perfect start, taking the lead after just three minutes.

