A total 1,262 deeds and 1,156 promise of sale agreements were signed in November and registered with the tax authority, according to the National Statistics Office.

The office said the number of deeds reflected a 5.1% annual drop, the promise of sale agreements a drop of 7.6%.

It said that the value of the deeds signed in November totalled €295.3 million, 0.8% per cent lower than in the same month in 2021.

A total 90.5% of these deeds of sale involved individual buyers (households), with companies accounting for virtually all the rest.

The value of the deeds involving individual buyers (households) amounted to €240.9 million, equivalent to 81.6% of the total value.

With regard to the region the property is situated in, the highest numbers of final deeds of sale were recorded in the Gozo region (202) followed by the Żabbar, Xgħajra, Żejtun, Birżebbuġa, Marsaskala and Marsaxlokk region (144).

The lowest numbers of deeds (25) were registered in the Vittoriosa, Senglea, Cospicua and Kalkara region.