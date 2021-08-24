Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2027, the club said on its website on Tuesday.

“Real Madrid FC and Fede Valverde have reached an agreement regarding the extension of the player’s contract in a deal that ties him to the club for the next six seasons, until 30 June 2027,” it said.

Valverde, who joined Real Madrid’s youth team in 2016-2017 from Penarol, is currently in his fourth season with the first team which, during his tenure, has won a Club World Cup, a La Liga title and a Spanish Super Cup.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta