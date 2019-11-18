Veteran Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde will compete in next year's Tour de France as part of his preparation for the 2020 Olympic Games, Movistar team director Eusebio Unzue told Marca on Monday.

"Alejandro does not plan to ride any other competitions prior to the Games, except the Tour," said Unzue.

The 2020 Tour de France will take place from June 27 to July 19, while the Olympics in Tokyo begins on July 24 and the road race will be held the day after the opening ceremony.

But a congested calendar will not put off Valverde, the 39-year-old who was crowned world champion last year.

"I don't think for him this will be a problem," said Unzue. "He is well known for adapting to the time differences and climate of each country."

Valverde is a four-time national champion and won the Vuelta a Espana in 2009.