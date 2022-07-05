Belgian Wout van Aert made a late solo break to win stage four of the Tour de France and extend his overall lead on Tuesday.

After coming second on each of the first three stages in Denmark, the Jumbo-Visma man crossed the finish line in Calais eight seconds ahead of the fast-closing peloton.

Van Aert’s feat was a rare act of brilliance that will live long in the memory, and makes up for the disappointment of his three narrow misses.

After 160km dominated by two escapees, Van Aert’s Jumbo team and Adam Yates’ Ineos launched a blistering attack on a short, steep climb.

Van Aert crossed the summit first and then powered over the final 8km at over 55km/h, waving his arms in mock flight at the finish line.

More details here...