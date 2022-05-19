Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst defended Aaron Ramsey after the midfielder missed a penalty in their defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Rangers were beaten 5-4 on penalties in Seville after the game had finished 1-1 after normal time.

Ramsey came on for the last three minutes of extra time and Van Bronckhorst admitted he introduced the 31-year-old for his experience coping with pressure.

But the Welshman’s shot was saved by Kevin Trapp, allowing Rafael Borre to score the winning shot and clinch Frankfurt’s first European trophy in 42 years.

“We prepared the penalties well,” said Van Bronckhorst. “We practised. Some players, they are comfortable taking penalties, and we had a good few that wanted to take one and some players that didn’t. We had our list ready. We had to adjust it because of the subs.”

