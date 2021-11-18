Scottish champions Rangers hired Giovanni van Bronckhorst as their new manager on Thursday after Steven Gerrard’s move to Aston Villa.

Former Rangers midfielder Van Bronckhorst returns to Ibrox as the 17th permanent manager in the history of the Glasgow giants.

The 46-year-old, whose appointment is subject to a work permit, arrives with Rangers sitting four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

