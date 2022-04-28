Giovanni van Bronckhorst has urged his Rangers players to ignore the pressure of trying to reach the club’s first European final for 14 years when they face RB Leipzig on Thursday.

Van Bronckhorst’s side play the first leg of the Europa League semi-final in Germany, with thousands of the club’s fans making the trip for a historic occasion.

It is Rangers’ first last-four appearance in a continental competition since 2008, when they lost the UEFA Cup final against Zenit St Petersburg.

Van Bronckhorst knows players can easily be overwhelmed by the expectations of Rangers’ demanding fanbase.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta